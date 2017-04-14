Police ask for public’s help locating missing Las Vegas girls

Las Vegas police are looking for two missing girls, Hennessy Love, 12, left, and Zamia Wilson, 10. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s helping in locating two Las Vegas girls who have been missing since 3 a.m. Thursday.

Hennessy Love, 12, and Zamia Wilson, 10, were last seen near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, according to police.

Hennessy was last seen wearing a purple tank top and purple leggings. She is described as multiracial and 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Zamia was last seen wearing a red-and-purple pajama shirt and pants, color unknown. She is described as multiracial and 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the girls is urged to contact Metro’s missing persons detail immediately at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.

