Police ask for public’s help locating missing Las Vegas girls

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s helping in locating two Las Vegas girls who have been missing since 3 a.m. Thursday.
Hennessy Love, 12, and Zamia Wilson, 10, were last seen near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, according to police.
Hennessy was last seen wearing a purple tank top and purple leggings. She is described as multiracial and 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Zamia was last seen wearing a red-and-purple pajama shirt and pants, color unknown. She is described as multiracial and 5 feet 2 inches tall.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the girls is urged to contact Metro’s missing persons detail immediately at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.
Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, las vegas, nv