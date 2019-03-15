Police boost patrols of Las Vegas mosques after New Zealand shootings

Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The Metropolitan Police Department will have increased patrols at mosques in the Las Vegas Valley following the mass shootings at mosques in New Zealand.

Metro spokesman Jay Rivera said increased patrols began on Thursday night.

“We made contact with all the local mosques and made sure they knew what had happened,” Rivera said. “We’ll have increased patrols at all local mosques through the weekend, especially during major prayer services.”

There are eight mosques in Las Vegas, Rivera said.

The decision came after at least one gunman opened fire on two mosques during prayers Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 49 people and wounding dozens more.

