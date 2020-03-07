Police clear Las Vegas school after report of person with gun

A person with a gun was reported near Bell Elementary School, located in the 2900 block of Wilmington Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police investigate an area around Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police cleared Bell Elementary School in the central valley Friday afternoon after a report of a person with a gun near the campus.

At about 4:12 p.m., a person with a gun was reported near the school, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The school is located in the 2900 block of Wilmington Way.

Metro officers, as well as officers with the Clark County School District Police Department, were on scene.

Police did not find a person with a gun on the campus, Metro Lt. Jeff Stuart said. But officers did take a man into custody near Kings Way and Teddy Drive because, Stuart said, officers saw him running in the area near the school as police were arriving to the school. Stuart said the man was not involved in any crime and was released.

By about 6 p.m., officers began to leave the school, and police declared there was no threat to the school.

