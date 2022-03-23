70°F
Police close investigation into infant’s death, coroner unable to rule

March 23, 2022 - 12:36 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have closed the investigation into the death of a 2-month-old after the Clark County coroner’s office was unable to determine what killed the boy.

Isaiah Blanco died May 20 at a home on the 6400 block of Diego Drive, near Mt Hood Street, according to the coroner’s office.

Ten months later, the coroner’s office determined the boy died from sudden unexplained infant death. They could not determine his manner of death.

The coroner rules one of five manners of death for each case: homicide, suicide, accident, natural or undetermined.

Las Vegas police were initially investigating the death, but the department said Tuesday that the case was closed and no arrests were expected.

A child fatality disclosure from the Department of Family Services reported that Isaiah was found unresponsive in his crib by his foster parent.

Child Protective Services had a previous allegation of neglect related to the child from April 24, which remained open Wednesday.

“Court action was initiated in the matter and was pending further proceedings at the time of the child’s death,” the report read.

The foster parent also had one prior allegation of abuse from October 2018 which was found unsubstantiated at the time.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

