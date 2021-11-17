Police: Courageous nurse secures firearm at Summerlin crash scene

A nurse who stumbled across a vehicle crash in Summerlin early Wednesday ended up securing a firearm used by a gunman to fire shots during a domestic dispute, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 12:30 a.m., a man and woman were in a vehicle headed north on Hualapai Way near Town Center Drive when the two started arguing. The man then pulled out a handgun and fired five to six shots out of the window of the moving vehicle while driving, Gordon said.

“A short time later, the suspect lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway and collided with a tree,” Gordon said.

A nurse who had just gotten off work came upon the Summerlin crash scene and stopped to render aid.

“While assisting the occupants, she noticed a handgun in the vehicle,” Gordon said. “The courageous nurse retrieved the handgun from the vehicle and handed (it) to patrol officers who arrived a short time later.”

The driver who fired the weapon was arrested. He and his female acquaintance were not seriously injured.

