Police find body while responding to motorcycle fire in west Las Vegas

Authorities responding to a motorcycle fire in the west Las Vegas Valley early Thursday morning discovered a body near the scene.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, police responded at 2:40 a.m. to the area of the Interstate 11 underpass at the Rainbow Boulevard northbound off-ramp. While responding to the fire, police found a person lying down near the motorcycle next to the roadway.

Authorities said the individual was dead on the scene. However, troopers noted that the person was not involved with the motorcycle crash.

“This person appeared to be homeless and was not involved with this incident or a crash,” NHP said.

No further information was immediately available.