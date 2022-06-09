Police find missing 11-year-old boy

Police have found an 11-year-old boy reported missing on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Trenton Mackintrush (Metropolitan Police Department)

Early Thursday evening, Las Vegas police said in a statement that “Trenton has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance.”

According to a Metropolitan Police Department news release, Trenton Mackintrush was described as 4-foot-11, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes,

He had been last seen wearing a gray, short-sleeve T-shirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants with white designs, white tennis shoes, and carrying an orange and black backpack.

