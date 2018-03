Las Vegas police and the Clark County Fire Department are on the scene Monday morning of a rollover crash on Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard in central Las Vegas.

Clark County firefighters have flipped over an SUV that was involved in a rollover Monday morning at Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and Clark County firefighters are on the scene of a rollover crash Monday morning at Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and the Clark County Fire Department are on the scene Monday morning of a rollover crash on Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard in central Las Vegas.

Westbound Flamingo is now open, but debris remains in the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.