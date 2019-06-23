Police hunt for boy, 8, missing after leaving Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a 8-year-old boy with autism who was last seen in the east valley Saturday evening.

Jacob Davis (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jacob Davis, who has autism, walked away from his home about 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Drive, a Metropolitan Police Department release said. Jacob may need medical attention, according to a missing person flyer.

Jacob has brown hair and eyes, stands about 3 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information to call Metro at 702-828-3111, or Metro’s missing person section at 702-828-3745.

