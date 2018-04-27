Police investigate after body found in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police and the Clark County coroner are investigating after a dead body was found near a highway off-ramp Friday morning in the central valley.

Las Vegas police and the Clark County coroner investigate an area after a man's body was found near the Interstate 15 off-ramp at Washington Avenue, Friday, April 27, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded about 6:15 a.m. after someone reported an unresponsive person in an area next to the Interstate 15 off-ramp at Washington Avenue, near D Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene, McKenzie said, and no foul play was suspected.

A member of the coroner’s office examined several bags near the body as officers walked through the area next to the off-ramp.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person after family members are notified.

