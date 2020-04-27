Police investigate after body found in water at Lorenzi Park

Las Vegas police are investigating the Monday morning discovery of a body in the water at Lorenzi Park, which has twin lakes.

Las Vegas police investigate after a body was found in water at Lorenzi Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigation officer works as Las Vegas police investigate after a body was found in water at Lorenzi Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The members of the marshal's office are seen as Las Vegas police investigate after the body was found in water at Lorenzi Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigation officer works as Las Vegas police investigate after a body was found in water at Lorenzi Park on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating the Monday morning discovery of a body at Lorenzi Park.

Police Lt. Larry Hadfield said the body was found in water at the park at 8:34 a.m. Further circumstances weren’t immediately known. Hadfield said fire, rescue and police personnel were responding.

The park at 3333 W. Washington Ave., near North Valley View Boulevard, has twin lakes.

