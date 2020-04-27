Police investigate after body found in water at Lorenzi Park
Las Vegas police are investigating the Monday morning discovery of a body in the water at Lorenzi Park, which has twin lakes.
Las Vegas police are investigating the Monday morning discovery of a body at Lorenzi Park.
Police Lt. Larry Hadfield said the body was found in water at the park at 8:34 a.m. Further circumstances weren’t immediately known. Hadfield said fire, rescue and police personnel were responding.
The park at 3333 W. Washington Ave., near North Valley View Boulevard, has twin lakes.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.