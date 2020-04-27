Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park

Las Vegas police are investigating the Monday morning discovery of a man’s body in a lake at Lorenzi Park.

Police Lt. Larry Hadfield said the body was found in water at the park at 8:34 a.m. and that fire, rescue and police personnel were responding.

The park at 3333 W. Washington Ave., near North Valley View Boulevard, has twin lakes.

“This is an active investigation and no other information is available at this time,” police said in a statement about 11:30 a.m.

