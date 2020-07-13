Police investigate body found along roadway in northwest Las Vegas

Police described the deceased as an “unresponsive, unhoused person.” An investigation was underway to determine a cause and manner of death.

Authorities are trying to determine what killed a man found dead alongside a roadway in northwest Las Vegas on Monday morning.

Las Vegas police said they responded to the 1900 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, at 9:11 a.m. and found a male dead from unknown causes alongside the road.

Traffic was being routed around the area where the body was found.

Police described the deceased as an “unresponsive, unhoused person.” An investigation was underway to determine a cause and manner of death.

