Police investigate body found in northwest Las Vegas home

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found Thursday afternoon inside a home in the northwest valley.

Police investigate a home in the 2500 block of Golden Sands Drive, where a body was found Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. to a home on the 2500 block of Golden Sands Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road and Buffalo Drive, police spokesman Jay Rivera said. Dispatch logs show the Las Vegas Fire Department was called to the home.

A man called police and said his wife was possibly dead on the floor and the home was “completely burned,” Rivera said. He told police he just came back from being out of town, Rivera said.

Metro homicide investigators were called to the scene.

2500 block of Golden Sands Drive, Las Vegas