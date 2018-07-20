Local Las Vegas

Police investigate body found in northwest Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2018 - 5:38 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2018 - 5:50 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found Thursday afternoon inside a home in the northwest valley.

Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. to a home on the 2500 block of Golden Sands Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road and Buffalo Drive, police spokesman Jay Rivera said. Dispatch logs show the Las Vegas Fire Department was called to the home.

A man called police and said his wife was possibly dead on the floor and the home was “completely burned,” Rivera said. He told police he just came back from being out of town, Rivera said.

Metro homicide investigators were called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

