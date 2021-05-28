Police investigate death of 2-month-old in foster care

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of an infant hospitalized last week.

Isaiah Blanco was 2 months old when he was pronounced dead at 7:34 a.m. May 20 at a Las Vegas hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner had not ruled on the baby’s cause and manner of death as of Thursday.

Las Vegas police declined to comment, citing an open investigation.

A child fatality disclosure from the Department of Family Services reported that Isaiah was found unresponsive in his crib by his foster parent.

Child Protective Services had a previous allegation of neglect related to the child from April 24, which remained open when Isaiah died.

“Court action was initiated in the matter and was pending further proceedings at the time of the child’s death,” the report read.

The foster parent also had one prior allegation of abuse from October 2018 which was found unsubstantiated at the time.

