Police investigate discovery of body in east Las Vegas

The discovery of a dead body in east Las Vegas was being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday.

According to officials, a body was found in the 1400 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near East Charleston Boulevard.

Police said nothing appeared to be “suspicious” about the discovery. The Clark County coroner’s office was contacted, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

