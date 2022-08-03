91°F
Police investigate discovery of dead body in southern Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 7:26 am
 
Updated August 3, 2022 - 8:20 am
Police investigate the discovery of a dead body Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, on the 10000 block of ...
Police investigate the discovery of a dead body Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, on the 10000 block of Glassboro Court in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating the discovery of a dead body Wednesday in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

Lt. David Gordon said at 5:35 a.m., police received a report of a deceased person on the 10000 block of Glassboro Court, near Bermuda Road and East Cactus Avenue. The discovery led police to call homicide detectives to the scene.

Further information was not immediately released. A media briefing was expected later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

