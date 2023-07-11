Police investigate disturbance at Strip casino

SWAT and crisis negotiators were at the scene in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South late Tuesday morning.

Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo submitted)

A man held a woman hostage inside a Strip hotel room on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at 9:15 a.m. to the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, South, after a man grabbed a woman from a hallway and locked her in his room, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Steve Connell.

It was unclear if the two people were related.

Police did not specify which hotel was involved, but officers were gathered outside Caesars Palace on Tuesday afternoon.

Connell said that initial reports stated the man was armed, but he had not fired any weapons and there was no evidence that he had any guns in the room with him.

The woman was still being held in the room as of noon.

Connell said the man was throwing chairs and other items to people below the hotel room after breaking open the glass windows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

