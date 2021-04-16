Police investigate fatal 1-vehicle crash at Flamingo and Durango
A major west Las Vegas intersection was closed Friday morning as police investigated a fatal car crash that may have been the result of a medical episode.
A major west Las Vegas intersection was closed Friday morning as police investigated a fatal car crash that may have been the result of a medical episode.
One person in a small SUV was taken to an area hospital after the 7:28 a.m. accident but was pronounced deceased, according to Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal.
“At this time it appears to be the result of medical episode,” Roybal said.
West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard was closed in all four directions before 8 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Video from the intersection showed officers around a vehicle that had crashed into the base of a large power transmission pole.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.