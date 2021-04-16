Police investigate fatal 1-vehicle crash at Flamingo and Durango

A major west Las Vegas intersection was closed Friday morning as police investigated a fatal car crash that may have been the result of a medical episode.

Las Vegas police inspect a vehicle that crashed into the base of a power transmission line pole at West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021. (RTC Fast Cam)

Las Vegas police officers at the scene of an SUV that crashed into a power line transmission pole at West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person in a small SUV was taken to an area hospital after the 7:28 a.m. accident but was pronounced deceased, according to Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal.

“At this time it appears to be the result of medical episode,” Roybal said.

West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard was closed in all four directions before 8 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Video from the intersection showed officers around a vehicle that had crashed into the base of a large power transmission pole.

