Police investigate fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in the far northwest valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The crash happened on the 10100 block of Corbett Street, near Ann Road and the 215 Beltway, according to a tweet that the Metropolitan Police Department sent about 3:30 p.m.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available, and no road closures were reported Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

