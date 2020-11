The crash was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Paradise Road, police said in an email.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon between a vehicle and pedestrian.

Both lanes are closed until the completion of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.