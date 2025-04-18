69°F
Motorcyclist killed in crash on freeway in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2025 - 12:21 pm
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday morning on a freeway in downtown Las Vegas.

NHP advised that while the investigation was underway, I-11 all southbound travel lanes were closed at Casino Center

According to NHP, the preliminary information indicates that troopers responded to a report of the crash at 11:13 a.m.

The crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle. One adult male, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV has remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

