Pedestrian killed in crash on Las Vegas freeway, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2025 - 6:35 am
 
Updated April 1, 2025 - 6:51 am

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning in which a pedestrian was killed on a Las Vegas freeway.

According to police, all travel lanes of the I-15 northbound just south of Sahara were closed as a result of the crash.

Authorities advised that I-15 northbound traffic was being diverted onto the Spring Mountain on-ramp.

The crash, which occurred at about 5:39 a.m., involved a sedan and a pedestrian, police said.

Authorities said that the pedestrian, identified only as an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the sedan remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

