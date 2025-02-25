Police investigate fatal crash west of Las Vegas Strip

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Suspects in fatal 2021 bus stop shooting near Sam’s Town held without bail

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Harmon Road westbound east of Aldebaran was closed while authorities investigated the crash. Police advised that both eastbound and westbound Harmon Road were closed as a result.

#TrafficAlert Harmon Road westbound east of Aldebaran is closed, due to a fatal crash. Both eastbound and westbound Harmon Rd., will be closed for an undetermined time. Please use alternate routes and avoid area. pic.twitter.com/yTaBKCzY8b — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) February 25, 2025

No further information was immediately available.