Police investigate fatal crash west of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2025 - 6:21 am
 

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Harmon Road westbound east of Aldebaran was closed while authorities investigated the crash. Police advised that both eastbound and westbound Harmon Road were closed as a result.

No further information was immediately available.

