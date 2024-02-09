Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in northeast Las Vegas Valley

It is Metro’s 20th traffic-related fatality in 2024.

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, on West Lake Mead Boulevard near Losee Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department via X)

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley, crash investigators say was preventable.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. on West Lake Mead Boulevard near Losee Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Fatal #20

LVMPD Fatal detectives are working on their preliminary investigation of our jurisdiction's 20th traffic fatality near the intersection of W. Lake Mead & Losee Rd. This was a Hit & Run Auto vs. Pedestrian. This collision AGAIN was PREVENTABLE. pic.twitter.com/3Un7GXm1Kx — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 9, 2024

A bus driver called 911 to report man lying on the street next to a bicycle. The victim appeared to have been hit by an unknown vehicle. Medical personnel declared the male deceased, and fatal detectives are conducting the investigation.

There is no description for the suspect vehicle. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

