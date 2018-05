Las Vegas police blocked off a portion of Lamb Boulevard late Monday night after an injury crash in the northeast valley.

Serious injuries were avoided Monday, May 28, 2018, in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in at 11:42 p.m. at Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

At the scene, a sedan sat facing the wrong direction on Lamb Boulevard near a damaged SUV.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said police were not investigating any fatal injury crashes at the time.