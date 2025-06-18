110°F
Police investigate 'possible drowning' in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2025 - 3:11 pm
 

Police in Las Vegas said Wednesday that a man was found dead in a swimming pool, according to a news release.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that it was investigating the “possible drowning” in the 2600 block of Palma Vista Avenue, which is on the city’s southeast side, near McLeod Drive and East Sahara Avenue.

Police responded to a call for service just after 12:30 p.m., according to the news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

