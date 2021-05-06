85°F
Police investigate report of missing child in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2021 - 9:42 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a missing child in the central valley, but they have released few details.

A Thursday morning news release from police said that at 3:11 p.m. on Wednesday they “received a call of a missing child” in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near East Twain Avenue.

“Officers and detectives have been following any leads or tips which may lead to the location of the child,” police said.

The youth’s name and age were not immediately released. Police said they have searched throughout the area, including in nearby dumpsters, and found nothing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

