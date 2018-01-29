Local Las Vegas

Police investigate reports of cockfights at Las Vegas home

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2018 - 8:35 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2018 - 9:56 pm

About 40 people scrambled from a northeast valley home as officers arrived Sunday morning to investigate reports of cockfighting, authorities said.

Las Vegas police were called about 10:30 a.m. to a home on the 4700 block of Judson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Troy Barrett said. After arriving on scene, patrol officers called animal cruelty detectives to the home.

Clark County Animal Control officials removed the animals and impounded them at the Animal Foundation, police said. It was unclear how many birds were taken from the home.

No one had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon, but police continue to investigate.

The incident comes a week after authorities removed 13 horses, 150 roosters and hens, 400 pigeons, four turtles and two guinea pigs from a nearby Las Vegas home.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

