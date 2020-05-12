Police investigate rollover crash in central Las Vegas

Police were investigating a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and St. Louis Avenue in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and St. Louis Avenue at 12:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, police said. One of the vehicles had flipped.

It was not clear if any motorists were injured. However, traffic was being diverted around the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

