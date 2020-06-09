Police investigate single-vehicle accident in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were investigating a single-vehicle crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday that injured at least one person.

Las Vegas police investigate an accident at North Lamb Boulevard at East Alexander Road on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A PT Cruiser was observed about 7:45 a.m. upside-down in the southbound lanes of North Lamb Boulevard at East Alexander Road. Two southbound lanes of Lamb Boulevard were closed as police investigated the crash that took place shortly after 6 a.m.

Police traffic logs indicated an occupant of the vehicle was injured. It also appeared at the scene that the car was damaged in the front due to a collision with a light pole. The investigation was continuing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

