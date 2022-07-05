Police investigate suspicious device near business in east Las Vegas
A large congregation of officers were focusing their attention on an area just behind a NAPA Auto Parts store.
Las Vegas police were investigating a suspicious device found near a business in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.
Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the device was located near a business on Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.
“It is a suspicious item,” Hadfield said, adding “Our armor squad is on scene.”
A large congregation of officers were focusing their attention on an area just behind a NAPA Auto Parts store. Traffic was being impacted in the area. Both east and westbound traffic on Tropicana at Nellis was shut down.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
