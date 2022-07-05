Police investigate suspicious device near business in east Las Vegas

A large congregation of officers were focusing their attention on an area just behind a NAPA Auto Parts store.

Police investigate a suspicious device Tuesday, July 5, 2022, found near a business on Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a suspicious device found near a business in the eastern Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday.

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the device was located near a business on Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.

“It is a suspicious item,” Hadfield said, adding “Our armor squad is on scene.”

A large congregation of officers were focusing their attention on an area just behind a NAPA Auto Parts store. Traffic was being impacted in the area. Both east and westbound traffic on Tropicana at Nellis was shut down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.