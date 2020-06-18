Police investigate suspicious item in northeast Las Vegas

A main thoroughfare in northeast Las Vegas was closed Thursday morning as police investigated a report of a suspicious device.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Sgt. Miguel Garcia said that at about 9 a.m. police were called to an apartment in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North.

“Somebody called in that there was a suspicious item at an apartment complex,” Garcia said. “The officers are seeking additional information now.”

Nellis Boulevard is closed in both directions in the area. A Las Vegas police armor unit has been called to the scene. Traffic was being diverted around the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

