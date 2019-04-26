Police investigating a barricade situation in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation in the east valley on Thursday evening.

Officers were called about 3:05 p.m. to an apartment on the 2600 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said. A person had refused to leave an apartment after a “domestic dispute,” he said.

Police were attempting to serve a search warrant at the home Thursday evening. The person is believed to be alone inside the apartment.

Officers were continuing to investigate Thursday night, and Steinmetz asked people to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

