Police investigating after man shot in east Las Vegas

One person was shot in the east valley and sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were still looking for a suspect by about 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Metro Lt. Miguel Ibarra said a man was reported shot at about 7:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road.

Ibarra said the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers and detectives were on scene, Ibarra said, and streets in the area were expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

