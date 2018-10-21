Police investigating barricade situation in northwest Las Vegas

A man has barricaded himself inside a northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment Saturday after allegedly threatening a neighbor, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As of 6:20 p.m., Rainbow Boulevard is closed from Smoke Ranch Road to Peak Drive because of the police activity. The man has holed up inside an apartment within a complex at 2700 N. Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

Police were called to the apartment complex at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Meyers said. The man allegedly threatened a neighbor and is refusing to leave his apartment to speak with officers.

It is unknown if the man is armed, Meyers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

2700 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada. 89108