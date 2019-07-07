Police investigating body found in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found near Hollywood Boulevard and Desert Inn Road early Saturday morning.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found early Saturday morning.

Police received a call about the body found near Hollywood Boulevard and Desert Inn Road at 4:59 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Jeff Clark said.

Clark said homicide detectives have been at the scene most of the day.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

