Police investigating body found in southeast Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating after a body was found near Hollywood Boulevard and Desert Inn Road early Saturday morning.
Las Vegas police are investigating a body found early Saturday morning.
Police received a call about the body found near Hollywood Boulevard and Desert Inn Road at 4:59 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Jeff Clark said.
Clark said homicide detectives have been at the scene most of the day.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
