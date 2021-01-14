Police investigating crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a multivehicle crash in the east valley Wednesday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers were called at 4:24 p.m. to the intersection of North Pecos Road and East Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department traffic logs.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but the extent of injuries was unclear, police said in a tweet.

Eastbound traffic on Charleston is closed at Pecos, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

