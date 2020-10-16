64°F
Police investigating death of 13-month-old Las Vegas boy

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 6:15 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a baby boy reported last month.

Freddie Leffner was 13-months-old when he died at a local hospital Sept. 24, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department had no further information Thursday afternoon, citing an open investigation into the death.

A Department of Family Services report said Leffner was found unresponsive at a Las Vegas home by first responders and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family has had no prior history with Child Protective Services, according to the DFS report.

Leffner’s cause and manner of death are pending from the coroner’s office.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

