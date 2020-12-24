Police investigating death of 21-month-old boy

Victor Ortiz was 21 months old when he was brought to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died Dec. 5.

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a baby boy who was hospitalized this month.

Victor Ortiz was 21 months old when he was brought to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died Dec. 5, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

First responders were called to the boy’s house after a person called police to say he was in physical distress, according to a report from the county Department of Family Services.

“A concern is noted that the explanation provided for the child’s condition was not consistent with medical evaluation,” the report read.

The coroner’s office has not ruled a cause and manner of death.

Las Vegas police declined to comment, citing an open investigation into the baby’s death.

The family had no prior history with child protective services, according to the report.

