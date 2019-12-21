Police investigating fatal crash in east Las Vegas

One person died in a crash Friday night in the far east Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead following a crash Friday evening in the far east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 6:10 p.m. to the crash at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road, east of Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

