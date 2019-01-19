Police investigating fatal crash in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash in the northeast valley on Saturday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The crash, which happened just before 1:10 p.m. at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Stevens Street, east of North Pecos Road, resulted in a fatality, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said.

Further information about the crash and the victim were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Stevens St E Lake Mead Blvd Sunrise Manor, NV 89115