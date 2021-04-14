Police investigating fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Police issued a brief statement saying the single-vehicle crash occurred on the 8800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard at North Springfield Street at 9:52 a.m.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash in the northwest valley on Wednesday morning.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Lake Mead were “closed and drivers should avoid the area.”

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

