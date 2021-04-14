67°F
Police investigating fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2021 - 11:10 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash in the northwest valley on Wednesday morning.

Police issued a brief statement saying the single-vehicle crash occurred on the 8800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard at North Springfield Street at 9:52 a.m.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Lake Mead were “closed and drivers should avoid the area.”

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

