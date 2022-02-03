Police investigating fatal crash near Las Vegas middle school

Las Vegas and Clark County School District police were investigating a fatal crash in central Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Las Vegas police said they were assisting school police in investigating the 8:44 a.m. fatal collision involving two vehicles at West Windmill Lane and South Torrey Pines Drive. A van and a red sedan were observed at the scene with heavy damage.

The crash site is near Canarelli Middle School. An elementary school is also nearby but further details have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

