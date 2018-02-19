Local Las Vegas

Police investigating injury crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2018 - 6:41 am
 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Monday morning injury crash involving a patrol vehicle in central Las Vegas.

The crash was called in about 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to Metro’s traffic site.

At the scene, a white sedan was in the middle of the intersection surrounded by police vehicles as medical staff helped someone climb into the back of an ambulance.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like