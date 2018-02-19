Police investigating injury crash in central Las Vegas

A white sedan sits in the middle of the intersection at Decatur and Charleston boulevards after a Monday morning injury accident, Feb. 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an injury crash involving a patrol vehicle at Decatur and Charleston boulevards on Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a Monday morning injury crash involving a patrol vehicle in central Las Vegas.

The crash was called in about 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to Metro’s traffic site.

At the scene, a white sedan was in the middle of the intersection surrounded by police vehicles as medical staff helped someone climb into the back of an ambulance.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

