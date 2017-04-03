Police investigating March 25 death of Las Vegas girl

A department report shows that the child’s family had seven referrals to the family services department since October 2014. (Thinkstock)

A 2-year-old Las Vegas girl is dead, and records show that her family has a history of investigations by the Clark County Department of Family Services.

On March 25, medical personnel and the Metropolitan Police Department responded to an apartment complex at 4001 Pennwood Ave. regarding an unresponsive child. The girl, identified Monday by the Clark County coroner as Adalynn Ramirez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A department report shows that the child’s family had seven referrals to the family services department since October 2014, two of which were before the girl was born.

Three of the five department referrals since Adalynn’s birth were investigated and found to be substantiated, according to the report.

The first of the substantiated reports, from March 20, 2015, shows that information regarding resources was provided to the family. The subsequent substantiated reports from July 30, 2015, and Jan. 14, 2016, do not provide further details.

Adalynn’s cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner. On Monday, police said the investigation remains open, and no arrests had been made.

