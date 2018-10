Las Vegas police are investigating an injury crash Tuesday morning in the east valley.

A portion of Cheyenne Avenue is blocked in the northeast valley while Las Vegas police investigate an injury crash.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Cheyenne at Marion Drive, east of Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

At 6:30 a.m. officers directed traffic around two damaged sedans as an ambulance sped away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive, Las Vegas, nv