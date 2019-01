Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the south valley, the department announced Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Badura Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard and West Warm Springs Road, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a statement just after 1 p.m.

No officers were injured, the statement read.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

