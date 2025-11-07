Police: Las Vegas man, 64, died from injuries in August car crash

Ubaldo Gaytan was driving a pickup truck on Aug. 19 when he failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a 2020 Nissan Rogue, police said.

A 64-year-old Las Vegas man died from the injuries he suffered in a crash in August, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Ubaldo Gaytan was driving a 1993 Isuzu pickup truck west on Lake Mead Boulevard at about 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, police said, when he failed to stop at a red traffic light at Jones Boulevard and struck a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by a 42-year-old Las Vegas woman.

Gaytan and the other driver were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital where their injuries were determined at the time to have been non-life-threatening, Metro said.

Police said the Clark County coroner’s office notified them on Wednesday that Gaytan died Sept. 4 from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Gaytan’s death was the 135th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

