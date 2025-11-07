55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Police: Las Vegas man, 64, died from injuries in August car crash

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
A lap belt, left, and a three-point automobile safety belt designs are displayed as attorney Ro ...
Attorney asks Las Vegas jury to award $64.8M to woman injured while wearing lap belt
Video shows moments before 12-year-old fatally struck by Las Vegas school bus
A cyclist keeps cool under a hat as he pedals along East Charleston Boulevard as the city has o ...
Coroner reveals heat death toll for Southern Nevada
A photo of the three women suspected of attacking a security guard while stealing from Gen X cl ...
Police: Security guard, 89, hit in the face over $300 in stolen merchandise
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2025 - 5:30 am
 

A 64-year-old Las Vegas man died from the injuries he suffered in a crash in August, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Ubaldo Gaytan was driving a 1993 Isuzu pickup truck west on Lake Mead Boulevard at about 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, police said, when he failed to stop at a red traffic light at Jones Boulevard and struck a 2020 Nissan Rogue driven by a 42-year-old Las Vegas woman.

Gaytan and the other driver were both transported by ambulance to a local hospital where their injuries were determined at the time to have been non-life-threatening, Metro said.

Police said the Clark County coroner’s office notified them on Wednesday that Gaytan died Sept. 4 from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Gaytan’s death was the 135th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES