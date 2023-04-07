Police leave behind 3 training rounds at high school after SWAT exercise

The Metropolitan Police Department said the training occurred Tuesday night at Rancho High School.

Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police left three training rounds at Rancho High School after a SWAT exercise Tuesday night.

The three “inert training rounds” were left behind accidentally and were found by school staff, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“LVMPD is constantly conducting training in different locations within our jurisdiction to make sure we are ready to face any potential threat,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

The Clark County School District declined to comment Thursday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.